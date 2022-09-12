The countdown is on: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is priced at $9.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.86 and reached a high price of $9.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.64. The stock touched a low price of $8.78.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, SAINT MICHAEL: MEET THE ANGEL HITS THEATERS ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th AS PART OF FATHOM EVENTS’ NEW SAINT SERIES. Powerful documentary on Heaven’s most mighty Angel is the latest in the new collection of films inspired by the everyday people who have become saints. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.33 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $7.89 for the same time period, recorded on 09/07/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was -67.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -70.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.96 and $32.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 36276167 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was -41.83%, having the revenues showcasing 23.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.47B, as it employees total of 3046 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.33, with a change in the price was noted -7.76. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -44.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 44,352,477 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.14%.

Considering, the past performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.28%, alongside a downfall of -67.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.81% during last recorded quarter.