ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY), which is $34.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $39.50 after opening rate of $33.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.2201 before closing at $31.00.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, ShiftPixy Announces Plans to Spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and Dividend its Digital Securities to Shareholders. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or “the Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced plans to transfer the Virtual Brand development pipeline and technology stack of ShiftPixy Labs (labs.shiftpixy.com) to a wholly-owned subsidiary, ShiftPixy Labs, Inc., which will then be dividended to ShiftPixy shareholders, using a record date of September 8, 2022. The spin-off transaction will be subject to various conditions, including the Company’s ability at the time of distribution to comply with applicable Wyoming law, and ShiftPixy Labs, Inc.’s meeting the qualifications for future listing on the Blockchain-powered Securities Exchange Upstream, and if successful, would eventually result in two standalone public companies. Management’s intention is to publicly list ShiftPixy Labs, Inc. via an initial public offering on both NASDAQ and Upstream during October 2022. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $203.00 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $11.06 for the same time period, recorded on 09/07/22.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -73.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -83.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.06 and $203.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12283017 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was -70.56%, having the revenues showcasing 23.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.68M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

The Analysts eye on ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.22, with a change in the price was noted -16.08. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -31.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 381,910 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIXY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.94%.

Considering, the past performance of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.08%, alongside a downfall of -73.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 67.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.04% during last recorded quarter.