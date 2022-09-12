Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), which is $6.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.38 after opening rate of $4.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.96 before closing at $5.32.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Rackspace Launches Multi-Million Dollar Accelerated Migration Program to Move Customers to the Private Cloud. Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has launched a multi-million dollar program – Rackspace Accelerated Migration Program (Rackspace AMP). The industry leading program is designed to help customers move their applications from on-premises or colocation facilities into the private cloud. In addition to financial assistance, the program provides dedicated technical expertise, giving customers who are running workloads on virtual machines (VMs) or bare metal compute better cost efficiency and improved resiliency versus the public cloud. You can read further details here

Rackspace Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.98 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.19 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) full year performance was -63.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rackspace Technology Inc. shares are logging -65.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.19 and $18.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4103594 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) recorded performance in the market was -60.50%, having the revenues showcasing -33.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.04B, as it employees total of 6600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.34, with a change in the price was noted -4.27. In a similar fashion, Rackspace Technology Inc. posted a movement of -40.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 995,884 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXT is recording 2.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.83.

Technical breakdown of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Rackspace Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rackspace Technology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.75%, alongside a downfall of -63.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.08% during last recorded quarter.