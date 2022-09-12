PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 11.03M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD), which is $4.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.32 after opening rate of $3.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.88 before closing at $3.17.Recently in News on August 26, 2022, Craft Capital Management Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering for PaxMedica, Inc. Shares will Trade on Nasdaq Capital Market under Ticker Symbol “PXMD”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PaxMedica Inc. shares are logging -59.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.80 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9871244 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) recorded performance in the market was -35.44%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.75M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

If we look into the earlier routines of PaxMedica Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. The year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.44%. The shares -9.43% in the 7-day charts.