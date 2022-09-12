Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) market price of $11.00 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), which is $11.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.54 after opening rate of $9.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.26 before closing at $9.93.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, UPDATE — Appreciate-Managed SFR Securitization Receives AAA-Rating From Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar. Appreciate’s Institutional Client Pagaya Receives AAA-Rating on its Single Family Rental Securitization. You can read further details here

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) full year performance was 13.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -68.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 354.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.42 and $34.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1280389 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) recorded performance in the market was 10.78%, having the revenues showcasing 10.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.75B, as it employees total of 618 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Raw Stochastic average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.56%, alongside a boost of 13.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -2.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.33% during last recorded quarter.