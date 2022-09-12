Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) was valued at $8.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.21 while reaching the peak value of $9.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.21. The stock current value is $9.27.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Lightwave Logic Invited to Present at 2022 European Conference on Optical Communications. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has been invited to present as part of the 2022 European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC), which will be held September 18-22, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland. You can read further details here

Lightwave Logic Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.79 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.39 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) full year performance was -9.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lightwave Logic Inc. shares are logging -54.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.39 and $20.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 706795 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) recorded performance in the market was -37.70%, having the revenues showcasing 46.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 914.58M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lightwave Logic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.05, with a change in the price was noted -2.31. In a similar fashion, Lightwave Logic Inc. posted a movement of -19.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,260,439 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LWLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lightwave Logic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lightwave Logic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.67%, alongside a downfall of -9.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.68% during last recorded quarter.