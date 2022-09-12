Here is why Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 51.28%

At the end of the latest market close, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) was valued at $1.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.60 while reaching the peak value of $1.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.54. The stock current value is $1.57.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Appointment of Doug Williamson to Board of Directors. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. You can read further details here

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7500 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 07/07/22.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) full year performance was -71.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -82.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1998973 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) recorded performance in the market was -50.47%, having the revenues showcasing 42.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.30M.

The Analysts eye on Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1264, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +31.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,227,530 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRUG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.10%, alongside a downfall of -71.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.74% during last recorded quarter.