GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), which is $18.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.69 after opening rate of $20.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.02 before closing at $20.10.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Closing of $41 Million Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced the closing of its initial public offering, and simultaneous closing of the full over-allotment option of 3,381,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $12.25 per Class A ordinary share (the “Offering”). The gross proceeds of the Offering were approximately $41 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 18, 2022, under the symbol “GCT.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares are logging -70.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.51 and $62.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 746943 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) recorded performance in the market was 15.36%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 817.76M, as it employees total of 694 workers.

Analysts verdict on GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GigaCloud Technology Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GCT is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GigaCloud Technology Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.36%.