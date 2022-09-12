Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

At the end of the latest market close, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) was valued at $8.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.84 while reaching the peak value of $13.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.09. The stock current value is $11.02.Recently in News on September 9, 2022, InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces $6 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with two healthcare-focused institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 691,245 of its common shares at a purchase price of $8.68 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the investors in the offering unregistered preferred investment options (the “investment options”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,382,490 common shares. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the private placement is expected to be approximately $6 million. The offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue pipeline development of its pharmaceutical drug candidates, advance manufacturing know-how of cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, support intellectual property development and other commercial activities, and for general working capital purposes. You can read further details here

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.71 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $5.82 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) full year performance was -78.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -81.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.82 and $59.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2987352 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) recorded performance in the market was -66.35%, having the revenues showcasing -33.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.24M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Analysts verdict on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.08, with a change in the price was noted -12.16. In a similar fashion, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -52.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 62,845 in trading volumes.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.13%, alongside a downfall of -78.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.21% during last recorded quarter.