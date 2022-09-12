Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

At the end of the latest market close, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) was valued at $1.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.85 while reaching the peak value of $1.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.61. The stock current value is $1.62.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Voluntary NASDAQ Delisting and SEC Deregistration. August 22, 2022 — ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ” or the “Company”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common stock from the NASDAQ Global Market and its intent to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about September 1, 2022. As a result, ALJ expects that the last day of trading of its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market will be on or about September 11, 2022. After the Form 25 is effective, ALJ also intends to pursue such other measures necessary to terminate or suspend the registration of its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company is eligible to voluntarily deregister because it has fewer than 300 stockholders of record. ALJ anticipates that its common stock will be quoted on the Pink Sheets platform, which is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (the “Pink Sheets”), and ALJ currently intends to continue to provide information to its stockholders and to take such actions within its control to enable its common stock to be quoted in the Pink Sheets so that a trading market may continue to exist for its common stock. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will continue to make a market in the common stock and that trading of the common stock will continue on the Pink Sheets or otherwise or that the Company will continue to provide information sufficient to enable brokers to provide quotes for its common stock. You can read further details here

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8000 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $1.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 08/24/22.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) full year performance was 30.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are logging -42.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $2.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1374085 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) recorded performance in the market was -10.99%, having the revenues showcasing -23.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.41M, as it employees total of 6541 workers.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0189, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -36.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 132,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALJJ is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.96%, alongside a boost of 30.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.22% during last recorded quarter.