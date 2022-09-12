Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It is currently valued at $0.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.33, after setting-off with the price of $0.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.32 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.33.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, Camber Energy’s Subsidiary Files New Patent Application. Camber Energy, Inc.’s, (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), announced today that Viking’s majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Protection Systems, LLC (“Viking Protection”), filed on August 23, 2022 a new patent application in the United States Patent & Trademark Office relating to its electric transmission line protection technology. The patent application is a continuation of previous filings and covers systems for preventing ground faults in existing three phase electric transmission lines caused by line breakage (open conductor). Fires caused by line breaks have caused injury, death and billions of dollars in damage to public and private property, to forests and to wildlife. Existing systems shut down the power on broken lines after the broken lines have contacted the ground (structures or natural earth) and therefore do not always prevent faults that can cause disastrous damage. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3150 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -74.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -93.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12919982 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -61.68%, having the revenues showcasing -42.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.65M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5137, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -68.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,284,949 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.56%, alongside a downfall of -74.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.32% during last recorded quarter.