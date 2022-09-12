Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of United Maritime Corporation (USEA), which is $1.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.82 after opening rate of $1.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.65 before closing at $1.80.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, United Announces $3 million Share Buyback Plan. United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan (the “Plan”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Maritime Corporation shares are logging -80.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 581829 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Maritime Corporation (USEA) recorded performance in the market was -41.03%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.01M.

Market experts do have their say about United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Maritime Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEA is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Technical breakdown of United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of United Maritime Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.03%. The shares increased approximately by 41.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.00% in the period of the last 30 days.