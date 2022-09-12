Cybin Inc. (CYBN): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cybin Inc. (CYBN), which is $0.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.96 after opening rate of $0.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.82 before closing at $0.91.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Cybin Announces Final Adelia Milestone Achievement. Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics™, is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (“Adelia”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved the milestone identified as Y2, Q4(ii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the “Transaction Agreement”) among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the “Acquiror”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the “Adelia Shareholders”). You can read further details here

Cybin Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2200 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.3903 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) full year performance was -65.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cybin Inc. shares are logging -67.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1771561 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cybin Inc. (CYBN) recorded performance in the market was -30.16%, having the revenues showcasing 32.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 152.42M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6717, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, Cybin Inc. posted a movement of +7.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 912,752 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYBN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cybin Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Cybin Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.09%, alongside a downfall of -65.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.78% during last recorded quarter.