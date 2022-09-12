Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) is priced at $0.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.91 and reached a high price of $0.9398, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.96. The stock touched a low price of $0.7707.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire wellteq Digital Health Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2022) – wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the “Company” or wellteq”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) (“AHI”) whereby AHI will acquire all of the outstanding shares of wellteq pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, wellteq shareholders will receive one (1) ordinary share of AHI (an “AHI Share”) for every six (6) wellteq common shares (a “wellteq Share”) held (or 0.1667 AHI Shares for every 1 wellteq Share). In connection with the Arrangement Agreement, AHI and wellteq have entered into a loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”), whereby AHI has agreed to advance to wellteq up to A$1,200,000. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advanced Human Imaging Limited shares are logging -89.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $7.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 844148 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) recorded performance in the market was -83.40%, having the revenues showcasing 14.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.30M.

The Analysts eye on Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advanced Human Imaging Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7630, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Advanced Human Imaging Limited posted a movement of -37.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,388,243 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI)

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Human Imaging Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Advanced Human Imaging Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.40%. The shares increased approximately by -16.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.08% during last recorded quarter.