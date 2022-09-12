Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.16M in the recent 3 months

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is priced at $4.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.26 and reached a high price of $5.2949, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.22. The stock touched a low price of $4.53.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, Addentax Group Corp. Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market and Closing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.00 per share. You can read further details here

Addentax Group Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) full year performance was -84.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Addentax Group Corp. shares are logging -99.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.51 and $656.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3772066 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) recorded performance in the market was -37.47%, having the revenues showcasing -88.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 139.29M, as it employees total of 126 workers.

The Analysts eye on Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Addentax Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATXG is recording 1.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Considering, the past performance of Addentax Group Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.21%, alongside a downfall of -84.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -84.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -94.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -88.27% during last recorded quarter.