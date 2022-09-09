UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.70M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), which is $3.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.765 after opening rate of $3.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.5999 before closing at $3.64.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Aurora Mobile’s JPush Solution Empowers Tiger Brokers to Facilitate Global Investments. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed strategic agreement with Beijing Xiangshang Yixin Technology Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: TIGR), also known as Tiger Brokers. Aurora Mobile will use its intelligent push notification service JPush to help Tiger Brokers to drive user growth and improve user experience with better asset allocation. You can read further details here

UP Fintech Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.07 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $2.68 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) full year performance was -72.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are logging -76.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.68 and $15.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1028426 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) recorded performance in the market was -25.87%, having the revenues showcasing -31.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 574.83M, as it employees total of 1134 workers.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.01, with a change in the price was noted -0.96. In a similar fashion, UP Fintech Holding Limited posted a movement of -20.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,941,048 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIGR is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of UP Fintech Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.85%, alongside a downfall of -72.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.32% during last recorded quarter.