This is to seal it as IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares are up 16.12% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) was valued at $0.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4206 while reaching the peak value of $0.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4036. The stock current value is $0.43.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, RAFAEL GABAY ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF IM CANNABIS CORP. Rafael Gabay, a promoter and significant shareholder of IM Cannabis Corp. (“IMCC” or the “Company”) (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC), announces that he has acquired an aggregate of 613,496 common shares in the capital of IMCC (the “Common Shares”) as part of IMCC’s non-brokered private placement of 4,887,496 Common Shares at a price of USD$0.50 per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of USD$2,443,748 (the “Private Placement”). Mr. Gabay paid aggregate cash consideration of USD$306,000 ($397,279.80 based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on August 24, 2022). You can read further details here

IM Cannabis Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4355 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3660 for the same time period, recorded on 09/06/22.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) full year performance was -87.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IM Cannabis Corp. shares are logging -91.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 586663 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) recorded performance in the market was -87.28%, having the revenues showcasing -55.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.81M, as it employees total of 336 workers.

Analysts verdict on IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the IM Cannabis Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7951, with a change in the price was noted -1.42. In a similar fashion, IM Cannabis Corp. posted a movement of -76.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 288,516 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMCC is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IM Cannabis Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IM Cannabis Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.32%, alongside a downfall of -87.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.15% during last recorded quarter.