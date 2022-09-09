Market data suggests positive returns on Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

At the end of the latest market close, Mercer International Inc. (MERC) was valued at $16.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.96 while reaching the peak value of $16.0063 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.75. The stock current value is $14.07.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference. Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that David K. Ure, Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:. You can read further details here

Mercer International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.50 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $10.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) full year performance was 25.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mercer International Inc. shares are logging -19.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1393182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mercer International Inc. (MERC) recorded performance in the market was 17.35%, having the revenues showcasing -14.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 948.88M, as it employees total of 2415 workers.

The Analysts eye on Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.15, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, Mercer International Inc. posted a movement of -9.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 421,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MERC is recording 1.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.66.

Technical rundown of Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

Raw Stochastic average of Mercer International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Mercer International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.91%, alongside a boost of 25.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.42% during last recorded quarter.