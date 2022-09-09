Here is what you need to look for: Sempra (SRE)

Sempra (SRE) is priced at $173.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $173.10 and reached a high price of $173.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $172.94. The stock touched a low price of $171.94.Recently in News on September 9, 2022, SoCalGas and the University of California, Irvine Announce Hydrogen Blending Project to Promote Clean Energy and Resiliency Goals. Project would build upon prior research to blend electrolytic hydrogen into existing pipelines. You can read further details here

Sempra had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $174.88 on 09/09/22, with the lowest value was $129.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

Sempra (SRE) full year performance was 29.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sempra shares are logging 0.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $119.56 and $173.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 661875 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sempra (SRE) recorded performance in the market was 30.74%, having the revenues showcasing 8.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.75B, as it employees total of 15390 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sempra (SRE)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Sempra a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 159.92, with a change in the price was noted +3.36. In a similar fashion, Sempra posted a movement of +1.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,440,053 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRE is recording 1.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Sempra (SRE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sempra in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sempra, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.55%, alongside a boost of 29.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.46% during last recorded quarter.