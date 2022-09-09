Here is what you need to look for: Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cano Health Inc. (CANO), which is $6.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.57 after opening rate of $5.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.85 before closing at $6.00.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Cano Health Files Form S-3 Registration Statements to Replace Prior S-1 Registration Statements; No Issuance or Sale by Cano Health. Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO) today announced that it has filed two registration statements on Form S-3 (the “S-3 Registration Statements”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that replace prior registration statements on Form S-1. The filing of the S-3 Registration Statements is administrative in nature and is intended to convert the prior registration statements on Form S-1 into registration statements on Form S-3 so that the Company can incorporate all future SEC filings by reference into the S-3 Registration Statements. The prior S-1 registration statements required periodic amendments to remain current. No additional shares are being registered or offered under the S-3 Registration Statements. You can read further details here

Cano Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.47 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.81 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) full year performance was -49.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cano Health Inc. shares are logging -57.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $15.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2351423 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cano Health Inc. (CANO) recorded performance in the market was -26.37%, having the revenues showcasing 18.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.21B, as it employees total of 2150 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Cano Health Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.48, with a change in the price was noted +1.49. In a similar fashion, Cano Health Inc. posted a movement of +29.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,746,497 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CANO is recording 2.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.23.

Technical rundown of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Cano Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.46%, alongside a downfall of -49.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.84% during last recorded quarter.