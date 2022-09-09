ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), which is $0.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.33 after opening rate of $0.295 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2902 before closing at $0.30.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of imaging technologies and Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022 in a virtual format and in-person in New York City and will be holding one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand beginning September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on the Investors section of ENDRA’s website. You can read further details here

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7900 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) full year performance was -83.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares are logging -83.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 577564 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) recorded performance in the market was -54.28%, having the revenues showcasing 29.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.63M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Analysts verdict on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2602, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +22.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 965,499 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NDRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.76%, alongside a downfall of -83.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 8.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.63% during last recorded quarter.