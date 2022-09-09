Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.47M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), which is $49.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $49.46 after opening rate of $47.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.56 before closing at $49.43.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares. Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) (“Brookfield” or “the company”) today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company’s outstanding Class A Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). Purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from August 22, 2022 to August 21, 2023, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled. You can read further details here

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.47 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $42.21 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) full year performance was -11.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares are logging -19.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.21 and $62.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 708214 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) recorded performance in the market was -18.14%, having the revenues showcasing -1.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.05B, as it employees total of 180000 workers.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.46, with a change in the price was noted -3.85. In a similar fashion, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. posted a movement of -7.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,637,217 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAM is recording 4.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.76.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.90%, alongside a downfall of -11.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.47% during last recorded quarter.