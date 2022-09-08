Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tenneco Inc. (TEN). It is currently valued at $19.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.62, after setting-off with the price of $18.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.36 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.46.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Tenneco Announces Conditional Redemption for 5⅜% Senior Notes due 2024 and 5.0% Senior notes due 2026. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) (“Tenneco”) today announced that it has given notice of its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 5⅜% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and all of its outstanding 5.0% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) on October 7, 2022 (such date, as it may be extended as described below, the “Redemption Date”), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. You can read further details here

Tenneco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.50 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $9.51 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) full year performance was 31.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenneco Inc. shares are logging -1.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1312972 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) recorded performance in the market was 63.36%, having the revenues showcasing 9.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B, as it employees total of 71000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Tenneco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.73, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, Tenneco Inc. posted a movement of +6.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,388,556 in trading volumes.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tenneco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tenneco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.99%, alongside a boost of 31.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.75% during last recorded quarter.