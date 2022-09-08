Take note of this Trade Activity: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), which is $3.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.93 after opening rate of $3.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.54 before closing at $3.56.Recently in News on September 5, 2022, GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2022. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.94 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -49.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -53.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.74 and $8.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1365593 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was -35.34%, having the revenues showcasing -26.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 671.00M, as it employees total of 14290 workers.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.57, with a change in the price was noted -3.32. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of -45.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,101,142 in trading volumes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.63%, alongside a downfall of -49.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.78% during last recorded quarter.