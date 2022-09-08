T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is priced at $145.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $142.80 and reached a high price of $145.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $141.91. The stock touched a low price of $142.63.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, T-Mobile to Offer All-New iPhone 14 Lineup. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the most advanced iPhone lineup ever: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX, new and existing customers can get iPhone 14 Pro On Us (up to $1000 off) with trade-in plus Apple TV+ included. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable and sophisticated design with a 6.1-inch and a new, larger 6.7-inch display size, impressive camera upgrades, groundbreaking new safety capabilities, 5G, and amazing battery life. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max deliver the most advanced pro lineup ever, including Dynamic Island, Always-On display, incredible camera upgrades like the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, the same groundbreaking new safety capabilities, powerful A16 Bionic chip, 5G, and all-day battery life. You can read further details here

T-Mobile US Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $148.04 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $101.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) full year performance was 8.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T-Mobile US Inc. shares are logging -1.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $101.51 and $148.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4083389 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recorded performance in the market was 25.45%, having the revenues showcasing 4.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 184.96B, as it employees total of 75000 workers.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 25 analysts gave the T-Mobile US Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 135.34, with a change in the price was noted +10.65. In a similar fashion, T-Mobile US Inc. posted a movement of +7.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,325,544 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMUS is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of T-Mobile US Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.98%, alongside a boost of 8.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.99% during last recorded quarter.