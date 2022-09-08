Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) is priced at $10.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.61 and reached a high price of $10.745, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.74. The stock touched a low price of $10.59.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, CatchMark Timber Trust Announces Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS Recommend Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger of CatchMark with PotlatchDeltic Corporation. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) (“CatchMark” or the “Company”) announced today that independent proxy advisory firms Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) have recommended that the Company’s stockholders vote “FOR” the previously announced merger of the Company with PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) (“PotlatchDeltic”) at the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled for September 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. You can read further details here

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.39 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $7.53 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) full year performance was -7.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. shares are logging -14.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.18 and $12.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1453977 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) recorded performance in the market was 23.31%, having the revenues showcasing -10.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 543.34M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.00, with a change in the price was noted +2.19. In a similar fashion, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. posted a movement of +26.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 471,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTT is recording 1.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.49.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.94%, alongside a downfall of -7.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.95% during last recorded quarter.