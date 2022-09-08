R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), which is $22.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.36 after opening rate of $20.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.67 before closing at $20.56.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, R1 RCM to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11:25 am ET. You can read further details here

R1 RCM Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.86 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $18.73 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) full year performance was 11.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R1 RCM Inc. shares are logging -20.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.73 and $27.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2554313 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) recorded performance in the market was -12.59%, having the revenues showcasing 2.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.56B, as it employees total of 10200 workers.

The Analysts eye on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.85, with a change in the price was noted -5.18. In a similar fashion, R1 RCM Inc. posted a movement of -18.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,414,650 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCM is recording 2.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.05.

Technical rundown of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Raw Stochastic average of R1 RCM Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.04%.

Considering, the past performance of R1 RCM Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.87%, alongside a boost of 11.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.20% during last recorded quarter.