Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) was valued at $12.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.81 while reaching the peak value of $11.955 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.72. The stock current value is $11.94.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Plains Midstream Canada Pursuing Fort Saskatchewan Facility Expansion. Plains Midstream Canada, a subsidiary of Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”), announced today it is exploring the expansion of its Fort Saskatchewan facility with strategic partners. The expansion would leverage existing infrastructure and add 50,000 barrels per day of C3+ fractionation capacity, while maintaining the flexibility to deliver a propane/butane mix to Plains’ fractionation facility in Sarnia, Ont. You can read further details here

Plains GP Holdings L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.96 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $9.39 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) full year performance was 17.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares are logging -7.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.24 and $12.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3046433 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) recorded performance in the market was 17.75%, having the revenues showcasing -5.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.82B, as it employees total of 4100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Plains GP Holdings L.P. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.38, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Plains GP Holdings L.P. posted a movement of -1.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,830,132 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAGP is recording 5.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.26.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Plains GP Holdings L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Plains GP Holdings L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.73%, alongside a boost of 17.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.31% during last recorded quarter.