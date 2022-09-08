Here is why SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.63%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), which is $13.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.99 after opening rate of $13.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.33 before closing at $13.68.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, SIGA Announces BARDA Exercise of Procurement Options Valued at Approximately $26 Million for IV TPOXX®. – IV TPOXX is an Important Option for Those Unable to Swallow –. You can read further details here

SIGA Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.99 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $5.84 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) full year performance was 113.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -50.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.49 and $26.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1015422 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) recorded performance in the market was 93.59%, having the revenues showcasing 14.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 985.10M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SIGA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.31, with a change in the price was noted +6.47. In a similar fashion, SIGA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +94.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,667,123 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SIGA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

Raw Stochastic average of SIGA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SIGA Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 93.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 118.92%, alongside a boost of 113.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.57% during last recorded quarter.