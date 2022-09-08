Here is what you need to look for: Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI). It is currently valued at $69.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $70.915, after setting-off with the price of $70.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $67.595 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $72.74.Recently in News on August 17, 2022, Laredo Petroleum Announces Divestiture of Howard County Non-Operated Properties for $110 Million. Proceeds To Support Equity and Debt Repurchase Programs. You can read further details here

Laredo Petroleum Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $120.86 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $54.09 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) full year performance was 18.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares are logging -42.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.22 and $120.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 657092 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) recorded performance in the market was 15.68%, having the revenues showcasing -40.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.17B, as it employees total of 273 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Laredo Petroleum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.71, with a change in the price was noted -14.55. In a similar fashion, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted a movement of -17.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 811,848 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPI is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.90.

Technical breakdown of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)

Raw Stochastic average of Laredo Petroleum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Laredo Petroleum Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.34%, alongside a boost of 18.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.20% during last recorded quarter.