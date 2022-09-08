Gear up for the change! Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has hit the volume of 2920684

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB), which is $14.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.875 after opening rate of $14.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.22 before closing at $14.22.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Dun & Bradstreet Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”. You can read further details here

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.86 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $13.67 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) full year performance was -19.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares are logging -30.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.67 and $21.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2920684 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) recorded performance in the market was -28.31%, having the revenues showcasing -8.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.42B, as it employees total of 6296 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.59, with a change in the price was noted -2.49. In a similar fashion, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -14.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,001,599 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNB is recording 1.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.54%, alongside a downfall of -19.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.81% during last recorded quarter.