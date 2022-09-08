Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

At the end of the latest market close, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) was valued at $32.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.26 while reaching the peak value of $32.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.14. The stock current value is $33.35.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Teck and Science World Partner to Enhance Safety and Educate Public on the Antimicrobial Properties of Copper. Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) and Science World today announced a partnership providing an added layer of protection for visitors and staff at Science World while building awareness of copper’s antimicrobial properties and the role metals play in our everyday lives. You can read further details here

Teck Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.90 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $24.72 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) full year performance was 32.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teck Resources Limited shares are logging -27.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.54 and $45.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1011409 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) recorded performance in the market was 15.09%, having the revenues showcasing -28.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.42B, as it employees total of 10600 workers.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Teck Resources Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.08, with a change in the price was noted -9.85. In a similar fashion, Teck Resources Limited posted a movement of -22.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,533,314 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TECK is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Teck Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Teck Resources Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.47%, alongside a boost of 32.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.16% during last recorded quarter.