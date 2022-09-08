ECMOHO Limited (MOHO): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) was valued at $0.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1375 while reaching the peak value of $0.149 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1255. The stock current value is $0.14.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, ECMOHO Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market. ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced that on March 16, 2022, the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company’s request to transfer the listing of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The transfer is expected to take effect at the opening of business on March 17, 2022. The transfer of the Company’s listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company’s ADSs. The Company’s ADSs will continue to trade uninterruptedly under the symbol “MOHO.” The Nasdaq Capital Market operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Market, and companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements to qualify for continued listing. You can read further details here

ECMOHO Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5906 on 03/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.1158 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) full year performance was -79.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ECMOHO Limited shares are logging -84.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $0.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1380533 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) recorded performance in the market was -66.67%, having the revenues showcasing -26.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.75M, as it employees total of 300 workers.

The Analysts eye on ECMOHO Limited (MOHO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ECMOHO Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1950, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, ECMOHO Limited posted a movement of -43.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,191,711 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOHO is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ECMOHO Limited (MOHO)

Raw Stochastic average of ECMOHO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.32%.

Considering, the past performance of ECMOHO Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.77%, alongside a downfall of -79.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -64.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.07% during last recorded quarter.