Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME), which is $0.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8999 after opening rate of $0.7335 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7335 before closing at $0.73.Recently in News on July 5, 2022, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), (“Pingtan” or the “Company”), a fishing company based in the People’s Republic of China, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated June 29, 2022, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing of its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1200 on 06/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) full year performance was 28.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares are logging -19.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $1.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 650532 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) recorded performance in the market was 56.57%, having the revenues showcasing -11.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.31M, as it employees total of 2060 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9101, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. posted a movement of +36.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 171,505 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PME is recording 5.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.15.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

Raw Stochastic average of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.05%, alongside a boost of 28.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.78% during last recorded quarter.