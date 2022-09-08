DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) market price of $7.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), which is $7.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.93 after opening rate of $7.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.67 before closing at $7.81.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, DHT Holdings, Inc. announces sale of DHT Edelweiss. HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 29, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into agreement to sell the DHT Edelweiss, a 2008 built VLCC, for $37.0 million. The vessel is not fitted with an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System and is due for its 3rd Special Survey and installation of a Ballast Water Treatment System in the first quarter of 2023. The Company expects to deliver the vessel to its new owner during the third quarter. The sale will reduce the average age of the Company’s fleet and improve its AER and EEOI metrics. The vessel’s outstanding bank debt of about $12.2 million will be repaid in connection with the sale and the Company expects to record a gain of about $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Following the abovementioned sale and the recently announced retrofit program, 100% of the Company’s fleet will be fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems by the first quarter of 2023. . You can read further details here

DHT Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.27 on 09/06/22, with the lowest value was $4.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) full year performance was 31.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DHT Holdings Inc. shares are logging -5.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $8.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1162177 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) recorded performance in the market was 50.48%, having the revenues showcasing 27.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.25B, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the DHT Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.46, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, DHT Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +24.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,466,046 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DHT is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Technical breakdown of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DHT Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.61%, alongside a boost of 31.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.20% during last recorded quarter.