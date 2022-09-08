Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -10.23%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), which is $6.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.28 after opening rate of $6.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.955 before closing at $6.22.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Clean Energy Supplied Fuel for Inaugural Bunkering of First Maritime LNG-powered Ship Deployed on US West Coast. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, supplied fuel for the first bunkering with liquified natural gas (LNG) of Pasha Hawaii’s new container ship MV George III. This was the first LNG bunkering of a container ship on the U.S. West Coast. Clean Energy worked with World Fuel Services and West Coast Clean Fuels to supply the ship with over 300,000 gallons of the clean fuel. You can read further details here

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.65 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $4.02 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was -21.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -32.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.02 and $9.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1085373 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was 1.47%, having the revenues showcasing 4.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.37B, as it employees total of 482 workers.

Specialists analysis on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.88, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of -9.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,425,071 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.30%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.54%, alongside a downfall of -21.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.01% during last recorded quarter.