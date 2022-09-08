ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP). It is currently valued at $1.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.07, after setting-off with the price of $0.922. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.96.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, ATI Physical Therapy Tops CMS List of Best Patient Quality for Second Consecutive Year. ATI Physical Therapy Ranked in 100th Percentile for Delivering Outstanding Patient Care. You can read further details here

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9300 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.8548 for the same time period, recorded on 08/23/22.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) full year performance was -75.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares are logging -77.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1257011 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) recorded performance in the market was -69.03%, having the revenues showcasing -52.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 207.75M, as it employees total of 5600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4732, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. posted a movement of -42.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 862,972 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATIP is recording 1.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.83.

Technical breakdown of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Raw Stochastic average of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.34%, alongside a downfall of -75.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.05% during last recorded quarter.