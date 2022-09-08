a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA). It is currently valued at $2.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.95, after setting-off with the price of $2.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.36.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) (the “Company”), a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 2:30 pm Eastern Time. Chief Financial Officer, Ciaran Long, will participate in the fireside chat. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares are logging -80.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.74 and $15.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1073354 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) recorded performance in the market was -68.43%, having the revenues showcasing -27.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 373.79M, as it employees total of 1100 workers.

Specialists analysis on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.97, with a change in the price was noted -1.29. In a similar fashion, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. posted a movement of -30.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 221,996 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKA is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Trends and Technical analysis: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

Raw Stochastic average of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.43%. The shares increased approximately by 39.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.36% during last recorded quarter.