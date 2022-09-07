Why is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) down -95.99% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). It is currently valued at $0.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.992, after setting-off with the price of $0.9809. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.903 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.99.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentations Involving TNX-1500 (Fc-Modified Anti-CD40L mAb) at the International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS 2022). Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced three oral presentations by academic collaborators at the 29th International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS 2022) being held September 10-14, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and virtually. Copies of the presentations will be available under the Scientific Presentations tab of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com following the conference. You can read further details here

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.6000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.9030 for the same time period, recorded on 09/06/22.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) full year performance was -95.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are logging -96.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $23.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2902831 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) recorded performance in the market was -92.09%, having the revenues showcasing -60.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.45M, as it employees total of 73 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4017, with a change in the price was noted -4.98. In a similar fashion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted a movement of -84.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,671,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.85%, alongside a downfall of -95.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.61% during last recorded quarter.