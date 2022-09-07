The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Graphex Group Limited (GRFX)

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) is priced at $2.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.33 and reached a high price of $2.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.33. The stock touched a low price of $1.97.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Graphex Group Announces Interim Financial Highlights and Global Expansion Progress. The international technology company announces preliminary 2022 interim financial results, plans to increase graphite production globally and localize critical mineral supply chains, including its first production facility in the U.S. You can read further details here

Graphex Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.66 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.97 for the same time period, recorded on 09/06/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) full year performance was -50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graphex Group Limited shares are logging -56.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $4.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 623101 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) recorded performance in the market was -21.15%, having the revenues showcasing -24.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.15M, as it employees total of 489 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Graphex Group Limited (GRFX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Graphex Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.61, with a change in the price was noted -1.23. In a similar fashion, Graphex Group Limited posted a movement of -37.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,260,576 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Graphex Group Limited (GRFX)

Raw Stochastic average of Graphex Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Graphex Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.03%, alongside a downfall of -50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -13.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.35% during last recorded quarter.