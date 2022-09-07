Take note of this Trade Activity: Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Altria Group Inc. (MO) is priced at $44.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $45.20 and reached a high price of $45.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $45.00. The stock touched a low price of $44.50.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.4% to $0.94 Per Share. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announced that our Board of Directors voted to increase our regular quarterly dividend by 4.4% to $0.94 per share versus the previous rate of $0.90 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2022. You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.05 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $41.00 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was -12.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -21.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.00 and $57.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12021785 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was -5.95%, having the revenues showcasing -16.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.92B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Altria Group Inc. (MO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Altria Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.04, with a change in the price was noted -10.34. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of -18.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,361,944 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Altria Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.67%, alongside a downfall of -12.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.83% during last recorded quarter.