Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO). It is currently valued at $1.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.80, after setting-off with the price of $1.73. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.80.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of $13.7 Million Initial Public Offering. Onfolio Holdings Inc. (“Onfolio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 2,753,750 units, each consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and two warrants (the “Warrants”), each to purchase one share of common stock, at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.7 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 413,063 shares of Common Stock and/or additional Warrants to purchase up to 826,126 shares of Common Stock, in any combinations thereof, at the public offering price per security, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Onfolio Holdings Inc. shares are logging -57.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $3.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 524875 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) recorded performance in the market was -35.21%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.62M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Onfolio Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO)

Considering, the past performance of Onfolio Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.21%.