Manchester United plc (MANU): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Manchester United plc (MANU), which is $14.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.80 after opening rate of $13.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.70 before closing at $13.47.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Qualcomm Becomes Official Global Partner of Manchester United. Manchester United today announced a multi-year global strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. You can read further details here

Manchester United plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.05 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $10.41 for the same time period, recorded on 07/11/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Manchester United plc (MANU) full year performance was -16.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Manchester United plc shares are logging -30.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.41 and $20.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1869381 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Manchester United plc (MANU) recorded performance in the market was 1.47%, having the revenues showcasing 17.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.34B, as it employees total of 983 workers.

The Analysts eye on Manchester United plc (MANU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.39, with a change in the price was noted +0.50. In a similar fashion, Manchester United plc posted a movement of +3.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 619,609 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MANU is recording 2.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.33.

Technical rundown of Manchester United plc (MANU)

Raw Stochastic average of Manchester United plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Manchester United plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.25%, alongside a downfall of -16.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.10% during last recorded quarter.