Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is on the roll with an average volume of 329.65K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH). It is currently valued at $12.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.255, after setting-off with the price of $11.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.56.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, Life Time President and CFO, Tom Bergmann, to Retire from Company on December 31, 2022; Company Also Named Robert Houghton Executive Vice President and CFO Effective August 28, 2022; Bergmann to Remain President and Assist with Transition through End of Year. Life Time® Group Holdings, Inc. (“Life Time,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LTH) today announced that President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas (Tom) Bergmann, has decided to retire from the Company on December 31, 2022. In conjunction with Bergmann’s retirement, the Company also announced that Robert (Bob) Houghton has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 28, 2022. Bergmann relinquished his Chief Financial Officer role concurrent with Houghton’s election and will remain President to support the transition through the end of 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -47.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.53 and $23.37.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 611488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) recorded performance in the market was -29.29%, having the revenues showcasing -18.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.40B, as it employees total of 7800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.09, with a change in the price was noted -2.36. In a similar fashion, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -16.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 393,208 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTH is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Trends and Technical analysis: Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Raw Stochastic average of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.29%. The shares increased approximately by -1.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.05% during last recorded quarter.