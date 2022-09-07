Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), which is $0.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.56 after opening rate of $0.531 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.515 before closing at $0.52.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Helius Medical Technologies to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in September. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that Dane Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming healthcare conferences as follows:. You can read further details here

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.7871 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4510 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/22.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) full year performance was -96.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares are logging -96.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $15.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2916032 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) recorded performance in the market was -89.21%, having the revenues showcasing -74.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.04M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4685, with a change in the price was noted -2.59. In a similar fashion, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -82.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,181,202 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSDT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.58%, alongside a downfall of -96.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.77% during last recorded quarter.