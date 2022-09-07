Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) is on the roll with an average volume of 23.49K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Biophytis S.A. (BPTS), which is $1.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.94 after opening rate of $0.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.94 before closing at $0.94.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Biophytis Announces Very Promising Top Line Results of its Phase 2-3 COVA Clinical Study in COVID-19-Related Respiratory Failure. Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the “Company” or “Biophytis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today released top-line results from its phase 2-3 COVA clinical study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of COVID-19-related respiratory failure. You can read further details here

Biophytis S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.9100 on 02/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.8100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/20/22.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) full year performance was -92.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biophytis S.A. shares are logging -88.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $9.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6867270 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) recorded performance in the market was -82.40%, having the revenues showcasing -25.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.12M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Biophytis S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2978, with a change in the price was noted -1.65. In a similar fashion, Biophytis S.A. posted a movement of -61.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 87,168 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BPTS is recording 2.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Biophytis S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Biophytis S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.88%, alongside a downfall of -92.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -8.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.98% during last recorded quarter.