bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF). It is currently valued at $5.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.59, after setting-off with the price of $6.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.05.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, WallachBeth Capital Announces Closing Of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. $7.8 Million Initial Public Offering. WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (“bioAffinity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIAF, BIAFW), a cancer diagnostics company that develops noninvasive, early-stage diagnostics to detect cancer and diseases of the lung, has completed its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) of 1,282,600 units, each consisting of one share of common stock, one tradeable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.35 per share, and one non-tradeable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.656 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.8 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, bioAffinity has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 192,390 shares of common stock, and/or 192,390 tradeable warrants, and/or 192,390 non-tradeable warrants, or any combination of additional shares of common stock and warrants representing, in the aggregate, up to 15% of the number of the units sold in this offering to cover over-allotments in this offering. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, bioAffinity Technologies Inc. shares are logging -65.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and -22.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.96 and $15.55.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2021567 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) recorded performance in the market was -35.06%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.19M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Specialists analysis on bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the bioAffinity Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.06%.