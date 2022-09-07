Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), which is $0.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3308 after opening rate of $0.3308 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.301 before closing at $0.30.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, Baudax Bio Announces Closing of $6.2 Million Public Offering. Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “Baudax Bio”) (NASDAQ: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 11,819,172 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with accompanying common stock purchase warrants, at a public offering price of $0.525 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrants. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) was sold in the offering together with a Series A-1 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.525 per share and a Series A-2 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.525 per share. The Series A-1 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance, and the Series A-2 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire thirteen months from the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Baudax Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.0800 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.3010 for the same time period, recorded on 09/06/22.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) full year performance was -98.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baudax Bio Inc. shares are logging -98.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $25.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2108037 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) recorded performance in the market was -96.07%, having the revenues showcasing -58.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.59M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Baudax Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8885, with a change in the price was noted -1.55. In a similar fashion, Baudax Bio Inc. posted a movement of -82.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 850,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BXRX is recording 2.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.21.

Technical rundown of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Baudax Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.48%.

Considering, the past performance of Baudax Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.94%, alongside a downfall of -98.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -44.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -59.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.37% during last recorded quarter.