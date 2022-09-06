United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.55M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, United Maritime Corporation (USEA) was valued at $1.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.50 while reaching the peak value of $1.5999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.37. The stock current value is $1.42.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, United Announces $3 million Share Buyback Plan. United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan (the “Plan”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Maritime Corporation shares are logging -84.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19209829 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Maritime Corporation (USEA) recorded performance in the market was -51.03%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.71M.

Analysts verdict on United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Maritime Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEA is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of United Maritime Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.03%. The shares 7.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.26% in the period of the last 30 days.