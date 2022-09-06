The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

At the end of the latest market close, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) was valued at $2.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.84 while reaching the peak value of $2.863 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.67. The stock current value is $3.12.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Applied DNA Launches Monkeypox Testing Service. – Clinical Laboratory Receives Full Approval from New York State Department of Health for PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic as Laboratory Developed Test -. You can read further details here

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.35 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.62 for the same time period, recorded on 07/22/22.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) full year performance was -55.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares are logging -57.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 400.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $7.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7118195 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) recorded performance in the market was -31.09%, having the revenues showcasing 125.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.79M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Analysts verdict on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.81, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +65.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,730,634 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APDN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.96%, alongside a downfall of -55.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.20% during last recorded quarter.